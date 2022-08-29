First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the July 31st total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FEM traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,054. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,411,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after buying an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 124,909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 38,165 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 40.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 533,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 153,133 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 492,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.