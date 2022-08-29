First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the July 31st total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:FEM traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,054. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
