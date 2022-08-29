First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,900 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the July 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. 429,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.