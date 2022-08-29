First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNSC. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNSC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. 55,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

