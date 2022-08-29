Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,038,392 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Fiserv worth $180,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after buying an additional 182,451 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after buying an additional 512,954 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.