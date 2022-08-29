Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Lifted by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148,009 shares during the period. Five Below comprises 4.4% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.89% of Five Below worth $78,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.42.

Five Below Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.02. 19,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,237. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.87.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

