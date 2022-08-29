Floki Inu (FLOKI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $89.27 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Floki Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $89.27 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00129540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00085024 BTC.

Floki Inu Coin Profile

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,318,009,674,550 coins. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is an Ethereum-based meme token. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.