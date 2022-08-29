FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000. Okta accounts for about 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after acquiring an additional 236,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $240,716,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,379,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta Stock Down 3.6 %

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.19.

OKTA traded down $3.36 on Monday, hitting $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 66,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.14. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.