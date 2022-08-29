FORA Capital LLC Buys 26,719 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 201.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,719 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.34. 21,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

