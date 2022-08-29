FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 43,260 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 211,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,916. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

