FORA Capital LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 481.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 754,125 shares of company stock worth $243,057,641. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $311.22. The company had a trading volume of 44,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day moving average of $297.08. The firm has a market cap of $295.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

