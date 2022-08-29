FORA Capital LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.71. 27,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,943. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.45 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

