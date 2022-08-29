FORA Capital LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ traded down $10.00 on Monday, hitting $380.28. 12,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.14. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.