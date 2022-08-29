FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,585 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

ADBE traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $377.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.34. The company has a market capitalization of $176.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

