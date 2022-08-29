FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000. Roblox accounts for about 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $320,860.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,877,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 683,726 shares of company stock valued at $29,197,787 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Roblox to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.02. 208,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,136,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

