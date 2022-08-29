FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.29

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 2148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

