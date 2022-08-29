Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

FORD stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

