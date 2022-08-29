Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Trading Up 2.2 %
FORD stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.