Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 210 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $166.52. 102,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661,616. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.02. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

