Founders Financial Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 321.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 72,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.59. 11,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

