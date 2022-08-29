Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 57,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.9% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 659,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 609,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock remained flat at $17.89 during trading on Monday. 680,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,197,633. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

