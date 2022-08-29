Founders Financial Alliance LLC Invests $428,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV remained flat at $17.36 during midday trading on Monday. 1,125,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,334,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

