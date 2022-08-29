Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VFH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.92. 12,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,597. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

