Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 894 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. 276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,981. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $520.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWT. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

