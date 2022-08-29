Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

RTX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.