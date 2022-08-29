Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 90 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

NVDA stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,256,676. The company has a market capitalization of $400.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

