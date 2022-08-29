Franklin (FLY) Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days

Franklin (FLY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Franklin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Franklin has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Franklin has a market capitalization of $76,430.36 and $67,123.00 worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Franklin

Franklin (CRYPTO:FLY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield.

Buying and Selling Franklin

According to CryptoCompare, “FlyCoin was created with the msission of promoting a scam-free and integrity-driven crypto community. FLY providing simple and fast transactions across the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

