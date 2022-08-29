Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

FT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,495. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

