Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Update

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FLAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 12,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,726. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 1.6% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 69.4% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Company Profile

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

