Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRHLF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

