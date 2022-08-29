Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Set at C$19.50 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.50 price objective on Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRU. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$14.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$9.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

