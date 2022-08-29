Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Down 60.6% in August

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the July 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSNUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.20) to €33.30 ($33.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 186,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,725. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a current ratio of 52.03. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

