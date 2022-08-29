fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.43. fuboTV shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 62,040 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

fuboTV Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $670.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.49.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

