Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.81

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 303953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Fujitsu Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

