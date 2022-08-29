Fundamenta 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $121.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $27,405.81 and $121.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,275,283 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,167 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

