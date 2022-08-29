Fundamenta 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $121.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $27,405.81 and $121.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.23 or 0.02151425 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00844797 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Fundamenta
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,275,283 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,167 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
