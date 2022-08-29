Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Update

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the July 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Galenica Stock Performance

GALNF remained flat at 77.80 during trading on Friday. Galenica has a 52 week low of 77.80 and a 52 week high of 77.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Galenica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Galenica Company Profile

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

