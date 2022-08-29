Gamestarter (GAME) One Day Volume Hits $123,055.00

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Gamestarter has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Gamestarter has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $123,055.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gamestarter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gamestarter alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000231 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gamestarter Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gamestarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. GameCredits brings innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it more than just an in-game currency. Game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. It is a platform for game developers to deliver blockchain in-game items within their games, with only a simple API call. The GAME Credits RESTful API Suite allows the creation of NFT’s, Secure Asset Exchange, Rewards Delivery, a Tournament Gaming System etc. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs. Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapped its native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gamestarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gamestarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gamestarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.