Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gannett from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.31. Gannett has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Insider Transactions at Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $748.66 million during the quarter.

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,657.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gannett by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,260 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Gannett by 161.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gannett by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,910,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.