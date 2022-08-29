GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from GCM Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01.

GCM Mining Trading Down 5.6 %

OTC TPRFF opened at $2.51 on Monday. GCM Mining has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

GCM Mining Company Profile

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

