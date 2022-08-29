GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura downgraded GDS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.97.
GDS Trading Up 0.2 %
GDS stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $66.50.
Institutional Trading of GDS
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.