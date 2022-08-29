GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura downgraded GDS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.97.

GDS stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,951,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after acquiring an additional 658,515 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

