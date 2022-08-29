GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

GEAGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Friday, July 8th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

