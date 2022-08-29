Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Raised by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,037 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $145,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

