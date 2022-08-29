Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Update

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Genting Singapore Price Performance

Shares of Genting Singapore stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.20. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660. Genting Singapore has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37.

Genting Singapore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.3208 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, SPA, and specialty retail outlets.

Featured Stories

