GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

