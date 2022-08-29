GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.34.
About GigaMedia
