Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $3,495.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,495.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. Givaudan has a one year low of $61.99 and a one year high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.