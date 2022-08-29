Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires 35,915 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,915 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SS&C Technologies worth $50,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 62,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 266,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 76,590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 395.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,217. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.