Giverny Capital Inc. Buys 2,729 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Autohome comprises approximately 0.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Autohome worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 21,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 486.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 114,303 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.24. 10,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.09. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

