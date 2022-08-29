Giverny Capital Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $335.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

