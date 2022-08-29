Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Director Purchases $93,200.00 in Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) Director J Robert Hall purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,290.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glatfelter Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE GLT traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 653,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,709. The firm has a market cap of $214.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glatfelter by 115.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glatfelter

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading

