Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Director Purchases $93,200.00 in Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) Director J Robert Hall purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,290.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Glatfelter Trading Down 4.6 %
NYSE GLT traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 653,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,709. The firm has a market cap of $214.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 8.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Glatfelter
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glatfelter by 115.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glatfelter (GLT)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.