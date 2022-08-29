Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the July 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALTY stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

