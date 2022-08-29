Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the July 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ALTY stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $13.90.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.