Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 122,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.62. 6,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,287. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.