Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Up 8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.15. 931,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,022,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

